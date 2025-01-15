Snow possible in parts of New England this weekend. How much could we get?

If you’re looking for some warmer weather, hold on a little longer! We’re tracking a warmup into the weekend, but it will be brief!

As we continue moving through this Wednesday, bundle up! High temperatures will be in the low 30s, but with gusty northwest wind between 30-35 mph will make it feel like the teens for much of the afternoon and evening. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Wednesday night, temperatures will drop into the teens, with wind chill values in the single digits in several communities by early Thursday morning.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

High temperatures will return to the low 30s by Thursday afternoon. The winds won’t be as breezy. Also, a few flurries are possible late Thursday night. No accumulations are expected.

Then, by Friday, we’ll start a warming trend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 30s. By Saturday, as our winds turn from the south, highs will climb into the mid 40s! But there is a trade off with the warmer weather. We’ll have to deal with rain.

In fact, a cold front will push scattered showers over the area by Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain will likely be light.

Highs will be in the low 40s on Sunday. Much of the morning and afternoon will be partly sunny, but by evening, all eyes will be to the sky.

There is a chance of snow late Sunday into Monday morning (MLK Day). Our forecast models are beginning to line up and show the potential for snow in southern New England.

How much snow could we see? There’s still some time to hammer down the details. But stay with your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for more details.

After the snow passes, incredibly colder air pushes in next week. Highs will be in the upper teens to near 20 by Tuesday afternoon.