Snowfall totals: How many inches did Massachusetts, NH get?

The Sunday-Monday snowstorm didn't bring as much accumulation as initially expected. But some areas of Massachusetts and New Hampshire still saw significant snowfall.
The jackpot areas were around 7-8 inches of snow, mostly in western Massachusetts and southern and central New Hampshire.
Here's a look at snowfall totals by city and town, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Ashburnham: 7"
Ashby: 6.9"
Plainfield: 5.5"
Pepperell: 4.5"
Boylston: 4.2"
Fitchburg: 4.1"
Templeton: 4"
Hubbardston: 3.5"
Leominster: 3.5"
Worcester: 3.4"
Milford: 3.3"
Becket: 3"
Leicester: 2.8"
New Hampshire
Hooksett: 7"
Derry: 6.5"
Northwood: 6.1"
Freedom: 6.1"
New Ipswich: 6"
Manchester: 5.5"
Concord: 4.6"
Dover: 4"
Merrimack: 4"
Maine
New Gloucester: 6.9"
Limington: 5.5"
Baldwin: 5.4"
Bridgton: 3.5"
Pownal: 3.4"
Vermont
Athens: 5"
Brattleboro: 4"
Landgrove: 3.9"
Norwich: 2.9"
Barre: 2.8"
Connecticut
Barkhampstead Center: 3.5"
Winsted: 3.1"
Avon: 3"
Colebrook: 3"