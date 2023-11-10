Snowport Boston is open: Here's what to do, buy, eat and drink in 2023

The holiday season is just around the corner, and in Boston's Seaport District, that means one big, festive thing — it's time for Snowport Boston.

The pop-up winter village reopened Friday, bringing holiday shopping, Christmas trees, curling and more to the neighborhood for its fifth year. And there are new shops and food stalls on offer.

Snowport is open seven days a week starting 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 through the end of the year at 100 Seaport Boulevard. Read on for hours, info on major events and more.

Snowport holiday market's hours of operation

The Holiday Market is open every day until Dec. 31, with expanded hours during the holidays.

Regular hours are:

Monday-Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During the holidays' peak season, from Dec. 11 to Dec. 31, the market will open:

Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Handout A file photo of the Boston Snowport in the city's Seaport District.

Shopping at Snowport

There are more than 120 vendors at Snowport this year, and 30% are new, according to the organizers. Some of those new shops are:

See a map of the shops, with a full list of what's on offer, here.

Snowport food & drink

Some of the food and drink options at Snowport's 10,000-sq. ft. dining area, featuring a beer garden-type area in a heated tent as well as faux fire pits, include:

Four new holiday-themed bars, including Jingle Bar , which is decked out with yuletide bells, and The Dizzy Dreidel , adorned with Hanukkah dreidels

, which is decked out with yuletide bells, and , adorned with Hanukkah dreidels A craft mulled cider cocktail from Downeast Cider

Two new cheese-serving stalls: Baked Cheese Haus , offering traditional Raclette, and Cheese Wheel Pasta , which serves pasta in giant wheels of cheese.

, offering traditional Raclette, and , which serves pasta in giant wheels of cheese. Tuscan Kitchen 's seasonal cocktails

's seasonal cocktails

is serving festive craft cocktails (Mistletoe Margarita and Pear with Santa), warm drinks (Feliz Navidad and Christmas Mulled Wine), a selection of beers and wines plus boilermaker winter shots, and Neapolitan pizza, meatballs, arancini, and more from the wood-burning oven

Bluefin (formerly Hooked) returns with hearty bisques, chowders, lobster mac n' cheese, and a new raw bar

(formerly Hooked) returns with hearty bisques, chowders, lobster mac n' cheese, and a new raw bar Newcomer ZaZ Food Truck is serving Caribbean jerk chicken, hush puppies, and coconut shrimp

is serving Caribbean jerk chicken, hush puppies, and coconut shrimp Traditional French crepes in sweet and savory options from The Frenchman’s Crepes

Plant-based baked goods by Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies

Beautiful decorated sweet treats from Love and Flour Bakery

Hot chocolate with chocolate truffles by The Fat Cactus

Unique empanadas and sauces from The Nada Cart

Soft and freshly baked waffles from Naughty Waffles

A variety of farm fresh products by Stone Ridge Orchard

What to do at Snowport

Iceless curling, a version of the bocce-like winter sport that's traditionally played with heavy rocks on ice

A 10-foot archway mistletoe

A photo-friendly backdrop of colorful, oversized gifts

A 25-foot, interactive chalkboard where visitors can write down and share what they're wishing for for the holidays

A crafting workshop where kids and adults can make things like ornamental wreaths and snow globes out of mason jars

Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.