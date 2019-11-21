So Long, Coppersmith! South Boston Restaurant to Close in January

Goodbye airdeck rooftop, indoor food trucks and brunch tater tots. So long wagon-full-of nachos, live bands and craft cocktails. Coppersmith will close in early January to make way for the new life science building that will be developed in its place.

According to Boston Magazine, Coppersmith will host a “farewell tour” of events so we can properly say goodbye including more Hell Nights featuring spicy food, an ugly sweater party, and New Year’s Eve and Day events.

So there you have it. Get it in, while you can!

Follow Coppersmith on Instagram so you can get the latest news on events.

