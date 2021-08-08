Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Some Boston Eateries Requiring Vaccines

"We're simply creating a safe environment for our customers, our staff, and very importantly, working musicians"

napoles-restaurant-east-boston-fuytbol-tlmdni

In the absence of state or city mandates, a small but growing number of Boston-area restaurant owners are devising their own plans to make indoor dining safer.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey has said she does not support requiring diners to show proof of vaccination before eating indoors. But some local restaurants are implementing mandates, the Boston Globe reports.

At The Quiet Few in East Boston, guests must show proof of vaccination before stepping inside, and unvaccinated guests can eat on the patio. At City Winery, guests must show either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19. They also can take rapid tests at the door.

“There’s nothing here about politics. We’re simply creating a safe environment for our customers, our staff, and very importantly, working musicians,” owner Michael Dorf said.

More local coverage

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

Brown University Doctor Warns of Surging COVID Death Numbers

Barack Obama 4 hours ago

What We've Learned About Obama's 60th Birthday Bash on Martha's Vineyard

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BOSTONCOVID-19vaccinecovid vaccineBoston Mayor Kim Janey
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us