Some Boston Eateries Requiring Vaccines

In the absence of state or city mandates, a small but growing number of Boston-area restaurant owners are devising their own plans to make indoor dining safer.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey has said she does not support requiring diners to show proof of vaccination before eating indoors. But some local restaurants are implementing mandates, the Boston Globe reports.

At The Quiet Few in East Boston, guests must show proof of vaccination before stepping inside, and unvaccinated guests can eat on the patio. At City Winery, guests must show either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19. They also can take rapid tests at the door.

“There’s nothing here about politics. We’re simply creating a safe environment for our customers, our staff, and very importantly, working musicians,” owner Michael Dorf said.