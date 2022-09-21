Many Massachusetts Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter

National Grid customers are expected to see a 64% increase in their electric bills this winter, the company announced Wednesday.

In a press release titled "Winter Customer Savings Initiative," the power company announced that natural gas prices are expected to be significantly higher this winter due to "global conflict, inflation and high demand," which will result in an increase in their electricity rates starting Nov. 1.

National Grid said the monthly bill of a typical residential customer using 600 kilowatt-hours will increase from $179 last winter to about $293 this winter, an increase of about 64%. National Grid said the delievery portion of electric bills will basically remain flat.

"National Grid buys electricity on behalf of its customers from the wholesale power market through a regulatory approved process established 20 years ago. That process has servedcustomers well over the years and provides flexibility for unforeseen events, like limited supplier response to solicitations. But things have fundamentally changed,” said Helen Burt, the company's chief customer officer. “Today, under a sustained, high market price environment, it is challenging to maintain affordable prices. Given that, we think it’s a good time to work with our regulators and other stakeholders to review the process and electricity supply dynamics in the region, with an eye toward reducing price volatility and maintaining a secure, reliable and resilient energy system for the future.”

The company says its "Winter Customer Savings Initiative" is aimed at helping customers cope with rising energy costs. It consists of educating customers on how they can reduce and manage their energy costs.

“We know winter isn’t far away, so we’re encouraging and making it easier for our customers to

take action now and letting them know that we are here to help,” Burt said.

The company also announced that its natural gas rates are expected to rise on Nov. 1. They have a pending proposal with the state Department of Public Utilities that would result in the monthly bill for an average Boston Gas residential heating customer using 115 therms per month of $278, an increase of $50, or 22%, compared to last winter's rates.

National Grid has about 1.3 million electric customers in Massachusetts. Eversource, the state's other major electric provider, has not yet announced its winter rates.

However, over the border in New Hampshire, Eversource announced over the summer that electric rates would be doubling for many residents due to higher natural gas prices fueled in part by the war in Ukraine.

William Hinkle of Eversource told NBC10 Boston the increase reflects the price the utility pays for electricity on the wholesale market.

"What they are seeing in their bills is that most recent increase in the supply price due to the rising global cost of energy including natural gas," Hinkle said last month.

New Hampshire residents said the rate hike was a shock to their bank accounts.

"Basically, it went from about 45-ish to 90-95-ish," Keith Nesbit said. "So it's a little more than double."

"The bill before this one was about $100, and the one I just got for August was $277," added Melissa Colon.

The next rate change in New Hampshire can't happen until Feb. 1, and bills could decrease if the price of natural gas drops. But there is no way to know from now if that will happen.