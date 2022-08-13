Local

Some Ships Push Back at Rules Requiring Slowdown for Whales

By Patrick Whittle

Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.

The rules would expand seasonal slow zones off the East Coast, and require more vessels to comply. The agency is holding a series of informational meetings on the new rules, including one scheduled for Aug. 16.

Some shipping and maritime groups said they are concerned that the rules could make their jobs more difficult or less safe.

