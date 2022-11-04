Someone Paid Thousands for Cape License Plate No. 1 in Charity Auction

Everyone wants to be number one. For Cape Cod, one person paid tens of thousands for it.

The lowest numbers of the iconic Cape & Islands specialty license plates went up for auction last month, and the highest bid, $33,000, secured the No. 1 plate.

The auction as a whole raised over $450,000 for economic development initiatives on Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. Plates up to No. 999 were on offer, though not all have yet been sold -- see the license plates that have not been bid on yet here.

“We are thrilled with the amazing response to the online auction for CP plates, and we thank all the winning bidders for their generous support,” said Wendy Northcross, chair of the Cape & Islands License Plate Committee, in a statement.

The money raised by the auction will go to Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties, as well as the Cape Cod Economic Development Council and Community Development Partnership.

Anyone who bought plates at the auction has 90 days to get their plate from the RMV special plates division.

