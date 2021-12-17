Somerset Home Destroyed By Fire That Possibly Started With Christmas Tree

A fire broke out Thursday night at a home in Somerset, Massachusetts, and fire officials believe it may have started from a Christmas tree.

The Somerset Fire Department responded to a report of a home fire on Gertrude Street around 6:45 p.m., where crews were met with heavy flames.

The volume of fire impacted firefighters' ability to battle the blaze. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in to help with extra water supply.

The elderly homeowner was assisted out of the house by a neighbor and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the fire department said.

It took about two hours for the flames to be extinguished. The fire department believes the blaze started from a Christmas tree inside the home. An investigator was on scene Thursday night working to confirm that.

There was significant damage to the home, and it's likely a total loss, the fire department said.