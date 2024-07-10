Somerville

Firefighters battle blaze at Somerville house

By Asher Klein

A house fire in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A house fire sent smoke into the air above Somerville, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The Cambridge Fire Department was helping Somerville firefighters battle the blaze at the corner of Medford and Tennyson streets.

Images from the scene showed smoke coming from the windows of multiple floors of a residence.

There were no immediate indications of any injuries.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

