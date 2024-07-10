Firefighters battle blaze at Somerville house

A house fire sent smoke into the air above Somerville, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The Cambridge Fire Department was helping Somerville firefighters battle the blaze at the corner of Medford and Tennyson streets.

Images from the scene showed smoke coming from the windows of multiple floors of a residence.

There were no immediate indications of any injuries.

Mutual aid response: Cambridge Engines 5 & 4, Ladder 1, Squad 3, & Division 2 are en route to Somerville on their 2nd alarm, Box 2-33, a fire at 420 Medford St. in Somerville. pic.twitter.com/1Riy5B2GEL — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 10, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.