Man Threatened MBTA Bus Driver for Driving Too Slowly, Police Say

The upset customer picked up a piece of wood meant to secure the tires of the bus and took an "aggressive stance" toward the driver, then demanded his money back, according to the MBTA Transit Police

By Matt Fortin

A man was arrested last week after threatening an MBTA bus driver for driving too slowly in Somerville, Massachusetts, police said.

Wakell Steele, 22, was taken into custody Friday on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to MBTA Transit Police. He allegedly threatened the bus driver with a piece of wood.

Steele, who lives in Somerville, got on the MBTA bus at Davis Square before pulling the stop signal and demanding his money back, accusing the driver of driving too slowly, police said Monday.

They said in a statement that Steele picked up a piece of wood meant to secure the tires of the bus and took an "aggressive stance" toward the driver, then demanded his money back again.

Officers stopped Steele after the driver pointed him out on the street. He was taken to the Transit Police Department Headquarters for booking.

It wasn't immediately clear if Steele had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

