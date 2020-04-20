Somerville Now Allowing Restaurants to Sell Groceries

Late last week, it was reported that a Boston suburb would be allowing restaurants to sell grocery items. Now we have learned that one of its neighbors is now doing this as well.



According to an emergency order page, the city of Somerville is letting restaurants offer groceries along with takeout and/or delivery, with Mayor Curtatone and the Board of Health saying that zoning and/or licensing requirements allowing groceries to be sold are being waived until the restrictions on restaurants are lifted. The note does say, however, that dining spots that have not sold groceries in the past need to give the Director of Inspectional Services a detailed operations and safety plan for storing and distributing goods. Currently, only one restaurant listed on the somervilledelivers.com site is offering groceries--Earls at Assembly Row.



Early last week, the town of Arlington had reportedly told a restaurant and bar to stop selling grocery items, though the situation was quickly resolved where approved restaurants would be able to sell groceries directly to residents until restrictions were lifted, waiving the $150 permit fee and having a special notice put up in the windows of eateries doing it in order to let people know.



Last month, Somerville, Arlington, and all other communities in Massachusetts were required to have their dining rooms and bar areas shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead allowing only takeout and/or delivery.



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





