Southie's own L Street Tavern named to 2024 USA Today Best Bars in America list

Southie's own L Street Tavern just made the 2024 USA TODAY Best Bars in America list!

This list, selected by food writers nationwide, includes the best neighborhood taverns, fancy cocktail spots, cozy wine bars, and lively beach bars. Here's what Joanna K. Tzouvelis of Wicked Local said about the legendary Southie pub famously featured in the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck film "Good Will Hunting":

Twenty-seven years ago, an Irish pub on the corner of L and East Eighth streets in South Boston gained worldwide fame. Scouts chose L Street Tavern for scenes in what would become an Academy Award-winning movie, “Good Will Hunting,” starring Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Minnie Driver. The same high-top table where one of the most hilarious scenes was filmed remains, covered with movie photos and historic Oscar night memorabilia. Tourists from around the world visit, said co-owner Mark Medico. Seven wide-screen televisions line the wood-paneled walls for Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and Patriots fans to watch games while drinking L Street’s most popular drink: Guinness in a 20-ounce glass.

Read the full review of L Street Tavern here!



For 27 years, Jackie and Susan Woods were the owners of the beloved located at L and 8th in Southie. Back in February, it was announced that long-time bartender and Southie native Mark Medico would take over as the new owner!

You can check out the full list of best bars here!

