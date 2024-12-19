Man killed in Springfield shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The DA said the victim, identified as 48-year-old Jose Lopez of Springfield, was found injured on Fernwold Street after a ShotSpotter activation around 4:35 p.m. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, but did not survive.

An investigation by the DA's office and the Springfield Police Detective Bureau’s Homicide Unit is underway.

No other details were immediately available.