Springfield

Man killed in Springfield shooting

An investigation by the DA's office and the Springfield Police Detective Bureau’s Homicide Unit is underway

By Thea DiGiammerino

TLMD-springfield-police-
Springfield Police

A man was killed in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The DA said the victim, identified as 48-year-old Jose Lopez of Springfield, was found injured on Fernwold Street after a ShotSpotter activation around 4:35 p.m. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, but did not survive.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

An investigation by the DA's office and the Springfield Police Detective Bureau’s Homicide Unit is underway.

No other details were immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us