Holyoke Traffic Closures Due to Trailer Crash

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to a tractor trailer crash on I-91 Southbound, Sunday afternoon.

All southbound lanes are closed and two northbound lanes are closed due to a secondary crash by Exit 14.

Massachusetts State Police say a truck crashed in Holyoke and caught fire. Officials say that fire is now out.

Lane closures are in place to remove the tractor trailer unit.

No injuries are reported at this time. Officials are looking into what caused the crash.