Man who'd been stabbed rushed to hospital from Dorchester CVS, police say

A man who'd been stabbed in the neck and back was rushed to a hospital from a Dorchester CVS on Friday morning, Boston police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man had been stabbed at or near the CVS or if anyone had been arrested — few details were immediately available.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital from the CVS on Washington Street, police said.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.