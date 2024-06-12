Dorchester

Heavy fire spreads to other buildings in Dorchester

It's unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A heavy fire that broke out in a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood spread to other buildings, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire occurred on Carson Street at about 5 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said.

It's unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Dorchester
