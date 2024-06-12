Heavy fire spreads to other buildings in Dorchester

A heavy fire that broke out in a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood spread to other buildings, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire occurred on Carson Street at about 5 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It's unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.