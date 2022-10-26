Stabbing Overnight in Tewksbury; Police Still on Scene

There was a stabbing late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to town emergency officials.

The Tewksbury Fire Department got a call for a stabbing a little before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. A man was taken to a hospital after some sort of fight, fire officials said. An elderly person was also taken to a hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, Tewksbury fire added.

Investigators on scene appeared to be bagging evidence in red bags and walking around the property on Woodland Drive with flashlights, looking for more evidence.

The fire department did not release additional information. Police have not provided any details about the incident.