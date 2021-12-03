Stabbing Under Investigation in Somerville

Officials in Somerville are investigating a stabbing which took place on Munroe Street late Thursday.

One victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS, Somerville fire officials said. The extent of the victim's injuries remain unknown at this time.

Somerville police have blocked off the area around the residence at 26 Munroe St., which is about two doors down from a children's playground near Prospect Hill Park.

It is unclear if police have located a suspect at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.