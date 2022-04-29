Local

State Police Arrest Violent Fugitive at Encore Casino

Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, was arrested in his hotel room by Massachusetts State Police

By Marc Fortier

Police say they arrested a violent fugitive in a hotel room at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, was arrested in his hotel room by the Massachusetts State Police tactical operations team and violent fugitive apprehension section.

Sanchez is a suspect in a violent crime in Maine, and state troopers and Maine police said they developed information that led them to the casino's hotel on Thursday night. They established surveillance of Sanchez's room and then convinced him to exit the room around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

He was placed under arrest and is being held in connection with a warrant out of Lawrence District Court for firearms offenses that occurred last month, police said.

The investigation by police in Maine into the crime committed there is ongoing and more information about his potential involvement is expected to be released at a later date.

