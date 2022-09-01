State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth

A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said.

A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said.

Both the trooper and the other driver were taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution for suspected minor injuries, police said.

Authorities have not released additional information about what may have led up to the crash.