State’s Largest Field Hospital Opens in South Boston

The Boston Convention and Expo Center in South Boston has been turned into the state's largest field hospital to help the fight against coronavirus.

Beds for up to 1,000 people have been established within the facility, 500 of them specifically for COVID-19 patients. The other 500 will be dedicated to the homeless.

There's an area designated for staff only, hand washing stations, and a chapel with chairs spaced six feet apart.

The idea is to ease congestion for hospitals, but Boston Mayor Marty Walsh isn't sure it'll be enough.

"I don't think I have confidence that's enough...on top of 3,000 roughly that have it now," Walsh said Thursday.

Treatment is being administered by Partners Healthcare, which includes both Mass. General and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The opening of the field hospital comes as Walsh says we're entering the most crucial part of the outbreak, so we could see these beds fill up quickly.

