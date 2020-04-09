Worcester’s DCU Center Set to Open as Field Hospital for Coronavirus Patients

The famed DCU Center, known for its wide-ranging sports and entertainment events in Worcester, Massachusetts, is set to open Thursday as the state's first coronavirus field hospital.

The makeshift hospital, which took about a week to build, contains 250 beds to treat coronavirus patients.

The arena's 50,000 square feet will be used to treat patients who are too sick to go home but not ill enough to be in the hospital. An estimated 10 to 20 patients are likely to be enter the center this weekend.

Worcester health officials are predicting the number of incoming COVID-19 patients will outnumber the beds currently available to treat them.

"If you look at the projections, right now, we're doubling the number of patients in our ICU and on our floors about every three to four days," said UMass Memorial CEO Eric Dickson.

The DCU Center in Worcester will serve as a field hospital for coronavirus patients.

The goal in establishing this field medical station is simple: to avoid overwhelming hospitals and their staff — and, most importantly, to save lives.

The building has six ICU beds in case a patient's condition gets worse and needs a ventilator.

Officials say the peak in hospital patients and beds needed will begin mid-April. The DCU Center will be staffed with UMass Medical School students, who will be graduating early and eager to work.

The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and the Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne are also being converted into field hospitals in the state.