New Hampshire

Storm to Close New Hampshire Vaccine Sites Tuesday

State officials have been reaching out by phone Monday to reschedule everyone for appointments later in the week.

By The Associated Press

 New Hampshire's state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing clinics will be closed Tuesday because of a storm that was expected to begin as snow Monday night before changing to sleet and freezing rain.

State officials were reaching out by phone Monday to reschedule everyone for appointments later in the week.

More than 70,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including more than 290 cases announced Sunday. Three new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,133.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 480 new cases per day on Jan. 31 to more than 340 new cases per day on Sunday.

