Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
nurses strike

Striking Nurses, Hospital Resume Negotiations

The strike is now the nation’s longest nurses’ strike in more than a decade, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association

Striking nurses from a Massachusetts hospital will resume talks Thursday with management in the hopes of ending the work stoppage.

A federal mediator working on negotiations scheduled two days of face-to-face discussions at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nurses at St. Vincent went on strike March 8 demanding better staffing ratios, which they said is necessary to ensure patient safety.

The strike is now the nation’s longest nurses’ strike in more than a decade, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association’s bargaining unit at St. Vincent, said the nurses are hopeful the current round of talks will resolve the dispute.

“Getting back to our patients’ bedside with enforceable contract language on staffing that provides all of our patients with the care and dignity they deserve is our goal this week,” she told The Worcester Gazette.

St. Vincent is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. The company declined to comment to The Telegram and Gazette.

Patients at the hospital are being cared for by temporary replacement nurses, but the hospital has also hired new permanent nurses. Some staff nurses have also crossed the picket line.

More Massachusetts News

assault 54 mins ago

Mass. Driving Instructor Charged With Touching 2 Teenage Girls During Lessons

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Here's What Gov. Baker Had to Say About the Recent Spike in COVID Cases

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

nurses strikeMassachusetts Nurses Associationnurses strike massachusettsworkers rights
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us