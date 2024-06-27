Boston Business Journal

Suffolk University buys Beantown Pub building for use as dorm space

The school said the well-known pub will continue to operate there after the conversion

By Greg Ryan

Boston Business Journal

Suffolk University has acquired an 11-story Tremont Street office building for $30 million and plans to convert the property into residences for up to 290 students.

The university bought 101 Tremont St. from an affiliate of Australia’s Macquarie Group, according to a deed posted Wednesday. The Beantown Pub is on the building’s ground floor. Suffolk said the well-known pub will continue to operate there after the conversion.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us