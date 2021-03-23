Suffolk University to Hold in-Person Commencement at Fenway Park

Suffolk University has announced it plans to hold an in-person commencement at Fenway Park in May.

Pending city approval, the university plans to celebrate its 2020 and 2021 graduates with outdoor ceremonies held over two days, administrators said Tuesday.

Like many colleges and universities, Suffolk postponed its commencement ceremony in May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the face of a pandemic that has taken a very heavy toll, Suffolk students have managed to persevere and pursue their educational and personal goals," Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly said in a statement. "Perhaps more than ever, our 2020 and 2021 graduates deserve the opportunity to walk across that stage and reflect back on what they have accomplished and where they are going from here."

Suffolk said it will abide by the city's public health guidance for its planned commencement exercises.

The university also announced its speakers and honorary degree recipients, which include Marty Baron, the retired executive editor of The Washington Post and former editor of The Boston Globe, and Carmen Ortiz, the former U.S. district attorney for Massachusetts who oversaw the prosecution of the Boston Marathon bomber.