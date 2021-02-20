Sullivan's Opens for Its 70th Season This Week

Hot diggity dog! It’s a new season of Sully’s A welcomed sign of spring happens next weekend – Sullivan’s will be open after a brief hiatus! The legendary hot dog stand opens its doors on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Here’s a refresher on How to Order at Sully’s! Enjoy! (Reminder – there is currently a pandemic going on. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow Sully’s safety guidelines.)

Learn how to become a Sully's expert from longtime Southie insiders Heather and Maureen from Caught in Southie, who know everything from the best choices on the menu to the "Sully Shuffle."

