Caught In Southie

Sullivan's Opens for Its 70th Season This Week

Hot diggity dog! It’s a new season of Sully’s A welcomed sign of spring happens next weekend – Sullivan’s will be open after a brief hiatus! The legendary hot dog stand opens its doors on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Here's a refresher on How to Order at Sully's!  Enjoy!

Learn how to become a Sully's expert from longtime Southie insiders Heather and Maureen from Caught in Southie, who know everything from the best choices on the menu to the "Sully Shuffle."
The post Sullivan’s Opens this Week! appeared first on Caught In Southie.

