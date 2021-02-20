Sullivan's Opens for Its 70th Season This Week

Hot diggity dog! It’s a new season of Sully’s A welcomed sign of spring happens next weekend – Sullivan’s will be open after a brief hiatus! The legendary hot dog stand opens its doors on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Here’s a refresher on How to Order at Sully’s! Enjoy! (Reminder – there is currently a pandemic going on. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow Sully’s safety guidelines.)
