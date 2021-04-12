Summer Shack Food Truck to Debut at the Rose Kennedy Greenway April 21

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of seafood restaurants is going to be bringing a food truck to downtown Boston.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a press release, Summer Shack is setting up the Summer Shack Food Truck on the Rose Kennedy Greenway beginning Wednesday, April 21, with the truck residing by Rowes Wharf and High Street. We are told that the food truck will be open for lunch on Wednesdays through December, and starting in mid-May, it will also be open on Thursdays as well (through October). A few items that the truck will offer on its opening menu include lobster potstickers with soy ginger sauce, fried whole belly clams with tartar sauce, crab cakes with basil aioli, chilled and warm lobster rolls, fish tacos, smash burgers, Boston cream pie, and more.

Currently, permanent locations of Summer Shack can be found in Cambridge's Alewife area, Boston's Back Bay, and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The website for Summer Shack is at https://www.summershackrestaurant.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)