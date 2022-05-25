Summer Splash on Castle Island: Southie's Own Fyre Festival?

South Boston social media exploded on Tuesday afternoon when a very sexy flyer for an upcoming event at Castle Island began circulating.

The event – Summer Splash – scheduled for Thursday, June 23 from 4 to 11 p.m. – is being advertised for $25 per ticket and will include live music, dunk tanks, water balloon fights, grills, food and more. The organizer is selling tickets via eventbrite and is soliciting vendors and artists for the event.

On Tuesday, Sen. Nick Collins’ and State Rep. David Biele’s offices began receiving messages about Summer Splash wondering if this, in fact, is a real event. According to both Collins and Biele, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation does not have a permit for the event, which the organizer does need. So it sounds like the event won't be happening. Massachusetts State Police have also been made aware of the event too. For reference, here is information on DCR’s permitting process. Here are the rules and regulations of DCR property too.

We’re not sure if the organizer realized they needed permits for the events or not. We also don’t know how many tickets have been sold. What we do know is the neighborhood is not happy about Summer Splash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Back in 2016, there was a Facebook event circulating for Floatella at M Street Beach. This event never happened. And let's not forget the event pitch of the year – maybe even the decade – for Fright Island – a Spooky World style Halloween event for the month of October.

The Fright Island proposal included three to four Haunted Attractions, three outdoor “scare zones” and “Macabre Village” – a food court which would serve beer and wine. Not to mention the Jack-lantern Walk and “Monster Midway,” which consisted of carnival games. This was pitched to the DCR and they were entertaining the idea until the neighborhood went bananas.

After community meetings, letters, emails and phone calls opposing Fright Night, the DCR decided not to approve the permit for the event. Opposition ranged from public safety to traffic to the fact that Fort Independence is a historic landmark and shouldn’t be used for such an event.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the eventbrite was still active and selling tickets. Could this be the Fyre Festival of Southie? We shall see.

The post Southie’s Own Fyre Festival – Summer Splash on Castle Island appeared first on Caught In Southie.