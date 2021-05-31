Sun Makes a Big Comeback This Week

We are not sure whether to announce Acushnet, Massachusetts as the winner... or the loser?

Four inches of rain fell over the last four days in Acushnet, one of the highest totals we have heard of so far -- close to a month's worth of rainfall, all at once during the Memorial Day weekend.

Rain began in southwestern New England Friday afternoon, and is only slowly ending in northeastern New England this evening. We even had snow in the mountains over the weekend, with many of us only in the 40s and low 50s for all three days. One of the least appealing weather weekends for this time of year in quite some time. The good news is we now have green grass for a few more weeks - and much less pollen in the air.

The recent rainfall has sent pollen counts plummeting, which is welcome news for allergy sufferers.

As the area of low pressure eases out this evening, a few of us are seeing the first sunshine days, but in northern Maine we are still wet through sunset. Overnight features partial clearing with patchy fog, lows in the 40s to low 50s. Tuesday brings a quick-moving disturbance aloft, capable of touching off scattered afternoon showers in Northern New England but likely only an afternoon isolated sprinkle Central and South.

From Tuesday onward, the exclusive 10-day forecast is essentially broken into two parts: late spring and mid-summer.

The late spring weather Wednesday through Friday comes as warmth and humidity slowly returns to the Northeast, delivering an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, mostly focused during the second half of the day, while daily high temperatures hover either side of 80 degrees.

As the jet stream winds aloft – the fast river of air, high in the sky, that steers storm systems and separates northern cool from southern warmth – continue to shift north, warmer air will continue to take over.

Eventually, as the heat overcomes the warm/cool battle of air, the number of thunderstorms likely will diminish somewhat in mid-summer heat expected Sunday into the middle of next week, until an approaching cold front focuses new thunderstorms as it approaches at midweek.