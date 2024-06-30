Fourth of July

Sunday night storm postpones fireworks displays for cities across Mass.

Some cities and towns across Massachusetts have cancelled or postponed their fireworks displays scheduled for Sunday evening amid heavy rain, lightning and the potential for severe damage.

Here's a list of the cities and towns that have cancelled or postponed their fireworks displays:

  • Everett has postponed its display to Sunday, July 14.
  • Waltham has postponed its display to Monday, July 1.
  • Worcester has listed a rain date of Sunday, July 14.

Many areas of Massachusetts remain under a thunderstorm warning through the evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

