Supreme Court ends affirmative action: Read the full decision here

The country's highest court ruled that admissions programs at both Harvard and UNC violated the Equal Protection Clause

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a landmark decision that will have far-reaching implications in how colleges and universities select their students, the United States Supreme Court has ruled against Harvard and the University of North Carolina's admissions policy that relied in part on racial considerations.

Thursday's decision by the court's conservative majority represents a major shift in legal precedent for institutions of higher education and essentially strikes down affirmative action in college admissions.

The country's highest court ruled that admissions programs at both Harvard and UNC violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

The court's three liberals, Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented.

You can read the full decision here:

