New England leaders, universities react to Supreme Court admissions ruling

Calling the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action "disappointing," the Healey-Driscoll administration has released a statement that was signed by dozens of other local leaders, institutions of higher learning, and advocacy groups.

The statement, which touts Massachusetts' history of having the first public school and first university, said that the state will continue its commitment to historically underrepresented students, including students of color. It's in stark contrast, though, to the response by the governor of Granite State, just over the border.

Here is the full, joint statement from the Healey-Driscoll administration:

“Massachusetts will always be welcoming and inclusive of students of color and students historically underrepresented in higher education. Today’s Supreme Court decision overturns decades of settled law. In the Commonwealth, our values and our commitment to progress and continued representation in education remain unshakable.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We will continue to break down barriers to higher education so that all students see themselves represented in both our public and private campus communities. Massachusetts, the home of the first public school and first university, will lead the way in championing access, equity, and inclusion in education.

We want to make sure that students of color, LGBTQ+ students, first generation students, and all students historically underrepresented in higher education feel welcomed and valued at our colleges and universities. Today’s decision, while disappointing, will not change our commitment to these students. We have an imperative to make sure our schools reflect our communities. Our academic competitiveness, the future of our workforce, and our commitment to equity demand we take action.”

In Massachusetts – home to the first public school and first university – our commitment to equity, inclusion, and representation in education remains unshakable. pic.twitter.com/cWo7LikV19 — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) June 29, 2023

The Supreme Court on Thursday released its decision striking down affirmative action, marking an end to schools' ability to consider race in their admissions process.

A growing number of New England politicians are voicing their view on the decision, including Senator Ed Markey, who was critical of it.

The far-right, extremist majority on the Supreme Court just struck down affirmative action—a critical tool for colleges and universities to advance racial justice, equity, and diversity across the United States. We’ll be live in Boston at 1pm to respond. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 29, 2023

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, meanwhile, applauded Thursday's news out of Washington D.C.

"New Hampshire banned affirmative action in higher education over a decade ago, and I am glad to see the Supreme Court follow our lead," Gov. Sununu said on Twitter.

New Hampshire banned affirmative action in higher education over a decade ago, and I am glad to see the Supreme Court follow our lead. https://t.co/t1xx4PdCzW — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 29, 2023

Back in the Bay State, the Boston Teachers Union also released a statement in response to the decision, characterizing it as a "terrible" one.

"This misguided ruling undermines our commitment to equity and inclusivity in education, which is the engine of growth and opportunity in our country," the union and its president, Jessica Tang, wrote in a news release.

Former President and Former First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama — both alumni of Harvard Law School — each released statements following the decision to overturn affirmative action.

"So today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who’s wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them," Mrs. Obama wrote. "Today is a reminder that we've got to do the work not just to enact policies that reflect our values of equity and fairness, but to truly make those values real in all of our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods."

The former president said that while affirmative action wasn't perfect, "it allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged."

"Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve — and help students everywhere benefit from new perspectives," Obama's statement said.