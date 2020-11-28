Suspect Accused of Attempting to Rob Blind Man Arrested

An attempted robbery of a blind man in Boston's South End was thwarted after the victim was able to break away from the suspect on Wednesday, later leading an arrest.

Brian Buhamiizo, 38, was arrested following the incident, which took place in the area of 760 Boylston St. around 12:26 p.m. Wednesday according to the Boston Police Department.

Buhamiizo allegedly approached the male victim, who is legally blind, and allegedly told him he was in possession of a firearm and demanded the victim's belongings while grabbing his guide cane, police said.

After breaking away, the victim was able to call 911 with the help of witnesses on the scene, police said. Officers were able to find Buhamiizo, who matched the description of the suspect, and was placed under arrest near 699 Boylston St.

No firearm was discovered on Buhamiizo.

Buhamiizo, who is due to appear in Boston Municipal Court, was charged with assault with intent to assault while armed, assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 or disabled, and threats to commit a crime. It is unclear if he has an attorney.