Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Reading Standoff

Suspect in Custody After Standoff With Police in Reading

A shelter in place order has since been lifted by police

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

A shelter in place order has been lifted in Reading after police announced a suspect was brought into custody late Sunday afternoon.

The standoff, which involved a heavy police presence, closed multiple roads, including South Street, Avalon Road, and Whitehall Lane, according to a statement from Reading police earlier in the afternoon.

They added that the situation was contained and there was no immediate danger to the public.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 49 mins ago

Dolphins Stun Patriots at Gillette

missing boy 59 mins ago

Child in Chicopee Still Missing; Search to Resume Monday

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Reading StandoffREADINGPolice StandoffReading PoliceShelter in Place Order
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us