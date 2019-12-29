Suspect in Custody After Standoff With Police in Reading

A shelter in place order has been lifted in Reading after police announced a suspect was brought into custody late Sunday afternoon.
The standoff, which involved a heavy police presence, closed multiple roads, including South Street, Avalon Road, and Whitehall Lane, according to a statement from Reading police earlier in the afternoon.
They added that the situation was contained and there was no immediate danger to the public.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.