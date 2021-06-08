Police have identified the man charged with allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman aboard a ferry off the coast of Massachusetts on Monday.

Bruno Sanches Dejesus, 20, of Dorchester, is charged with two counts of rape, according to Massachusetts State Police. He is being held on $250,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to state police. State and Falmouth police said they responded to the Steamship Authority of Massachusetts in Falmouth for a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on the ferry from Martha's Vineyard to Woods Hole.

After the ferry docked at Woods Hole, the 18-year-old female victim reported to sexual assault to Falmouth police.

Dejesus reportedly left the dock as a passenger in a commercial box truck. A description of the truck was broadcast over police radio and a state police trooper located and stopped the vehicle on Route 28 north in Falmouth and took Dejesus into custody.

"I actually haven't seen that many cops in one place, so I thought, 'Something must be going on,'" said Isaiah Lineaweaver, who works in Falmouth.

"I hope she is OK, and I'm glad they got the guy, but really hate to hear about that here," said resident Jacob Dehas.

The Steamship Authority said it is cooperating with the state police in their investigation.