Suspect identified after 4 people assaulted near Berklee College of Music

A suspect has been identified after four people were assaulted Saturday evening near Berklee College of Music in Boston, but students say they're still concerned.

Campus police said Sunday that officers responding to a report from a Berklee community member were able to stop and identify a suspect near the school.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Boylston and Hemenway streets around 5:48 p.m. Saturday and were informed by Berklee police that a victim had been assaulted outside of 153 Massachusetts Avenue.

Shortly after, two other victims reported being assaulted near 1 Haviland Street. A fourth victim was then assaulted in the area of 1130 Boylston Street.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Two of the victims refused medical treatment, while the other two were treated on scene, police said.

Boston police said all of the assaults are being investigated

Several alerts were sent out to the school community, warning them that four people had been attacked.

Students like Ellie Taube were immediately concerned about their safety, taking small measures to feel safer.

“We were sent out a notification that there was an assault that happened, and just to be careful and that there’s extra police,” she said. "It’s scary. I did order mace afterwards because Friday night I was walking back from MGM Music Hall and I was followed down the block by a man.”

"We were all eating in the cafeteria and we were like, 'oh why are the cops there?' so we did see them on scene,” Angelina Ortiz shared.

Berklee police said in a statement that incidents such as this are not common on and around campus, adding that when they do occur, they can cause stress and negatively impact the community's sense of safety and security.

“Maybe if they like specified a little more what actually happened so we could be a little more aware of that,” student Emily Dillon explained.

Many students say they're relieved someone's in custody but add it's a great lesson and reminder to watch where you're walking.

"I have like my peppers spray and alarm in case of anything that would happen like that but it’s definitely alarming for sure,” Julia Spretty said.

According to Berklee police, officers patrol campus 24 hours a day and they offer in-person walking safety escorts 24 hours a day. Anyone who feels unsafe can call Berklee police at 617-747-8888, while safety escorts can be requested by calling 617-747-2682.

Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect in these assaults, but we're told he was issued a summons to appear in court.