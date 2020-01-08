Suspect in 2-Town ‘Crime Spree’ Arrested, Accomplice Still on the Loose

One person was arrested and another remains on the loose in connection with an overnight "crime spree" in two Massachusetts communities.

Malden police said a vehicle was reported stolen overnight in Wakefield that is believed to be connected to a series of break-ins in Wakefield and Malden.

Several vehicles and residences in Wakefield and a commercial property in Malden were reportedly broken into.

On Wednesday afternoon, a police officer spotted the stolen vehicle in Malden and a short pursuit took place. The vehicle eventually drove into a parking lot at an apartment complex and crashed.

One suspect was apprehended on scene, while the other got away. Malden, Everett, Wakefield, Revere and state police all assisted in the search but were unable to locate the second suspect.

Police said the first suspect, whose name has not been released, is being charged with receiving a stolen vehicle until he can be connected to the Wakefield and Malden break-ins.