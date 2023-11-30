Man to appear in court after allegedly stealing ambulance in Gardner, evading police

A Spencer, Massachusetts, man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance in Gardner and led police on a multi-town pursuit this week, according to authorities.

Harrison Barjolo, 21, faces several motor vehicle charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and operating to endanger. He was also charged with assault and battery on an elder, assault and battery on ambulance personnel and simple assault and battery.

Investigators told NBC10 Boston it all started Wednesday night inside the emergency room at Heywood Hospital, when Barjolo began assaulting hospital staff and other people before jumping into an ambulance and taking off.

"I was with a customer and then an ambulance drove by with 12 cops behind it," said Sean Homer, a convenience store employee.

Homer said he saw part of the chase, which went through Gardner and Hubbardston. At one point, the ambulance hit a truck along the way.

"All I heard was a bang and it ran into a truck and just kept driving off," said Homer.

One driver shared video of that truck and a boy, heading to the movies, also witnessed the aftermath.

"There was a police chase and the ambulance hit that truck and then it hit the pole," said Hunter Collier.

Gardner police said Barjolo drove the ambulance back to Heywood Hospital, where he crashed into a pole in front of the building. He then ran into the emergency department where officers were able to arrest him, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police said Barjolo could face additional charges as they continue their investigation.