Suspect in Taunton murder held without bail during arraignment

The East Taunton, Massachusetts, man who has been charged in Friday's fatal shooting in the same city was arraigned in court on Monday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Dustin Humanes has been ordered held without bail, as he faces multiple charges in the murder of Alvaro Andrade: murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Humanes was arrested on Friday afternoon in Fall River, prosecutors said. They say a police officer in Fall River discovered that he had checked into Saint Anne's Hospital under a false name.

The case remains under investigation.

The Taunton Police Department said that it was called to a Winthrop Street home at around 7:40 a.m. Friday for a report of someone getting shot. When police got there, they found a man in the driver's seat of a Jeep with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

First responders gave care to the victim and then took him to a local hospital. Andrade, who was 33 years old and from Taunton, was pronounced dead at Morton Hospital just after 9 a.m.