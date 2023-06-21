Local

Taunton

Taunton home, synagogue vandalized with hateful graffiti, police say

Officials found homophobic and anti-Semitic markings on two different properties on Friday

By Sophia Pargas

The Taunton Police Department is seeking answers after a home and synagogue in town were vandalized with racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon when an Everett Street resident reported vandalism, and officials found a car and recycling bin had been spray painted with hateful remarks.

While conducting a home investigation, officers were called to the scene of the Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton, a local Jewish synagogue. There, officials found a swastika and other hateful references graffitied on the property.

Though the investigation is ongoing, officials said the handwriting at the two properties did appear similar.

In response to the vandalism, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh released a statement condemning such violence and assuring residents that his department will diligently work to catch those responsible.

"Taunton will not stand for acts of hate and intolerance, and we will call out these malicious and hurtful acts wherever we see them," he said. "No resident of our community should be made to feel unsafe, unwelcome or intimidated because of their race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other demographic classification."

The police chief added that the department will aggressively investigate these crimes, working with the district attorney to prosecute those responsible to the furthest extent of the law.

An investigation is ongoing.

