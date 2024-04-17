Dracut

Suspect with a gun breaks into Dracut home, barricades themselves inside

The person's name has not been released, and police haven't said what, if any, charges they could face

By Marc Fortier

A suspect armed with a gun broke into a home in Dracut, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning and then barricaded themselves inside.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Dracut police said they were called to Lillian Terrace for reports of an individual who had broken into a house and barricaded themselves inside. The person was allegedly armed with a gun.

No one was home at the time of the break in, police said.

Dracut police requested assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, a local SWAT-style team consisting of police officers from around the region, to help negotiate with the barricaded subject.

Those negotiations were ultimately successful, and the individual was removed from the home and taken into custody without further incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released, and police haven't said what, if any, charges they could face.

This article tagged under:

Dracut
