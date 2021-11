Fire officials are investigating two suspicious fires that broke out just feet away from each other on the Cape Sunday night.

The first fire started on Fresh Holes Road, where a car was completely engulfed in flames shortly before 11 p.m. The second fire was in a vacant house in the same neighborhood, about a block away, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials confirmed that both fires are being investigated as suspicious. No further information was immediately available.