Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Suspicious Man Tried to Get Children at School Bus Stop Into His Car in Shrewsbury, Police Say

Police in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man told children at a bus stop that their parents had called for an Uber to drive them to school

By Mike Pescaro

Back of a school bus
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are looking for a suspicious man they say approached children at a school bus stop in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and tried to get them into his car.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Shrewsbury Commons apartment complex, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Authorities say the man told the children their parents had called for an Uber to drive them for school. None of the children got into his car and the man left.

The man is described as being in his late 30s or 40s. He was driving a black sedan, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-841-8435, and to dial 911 if they witness suspicious activity at school bus stops or involving children.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsShrewsbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us