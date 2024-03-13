Suspicious person at BC High School building sets off police response

Police responded to BC High School Wednesday after a man entered the school Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to the private school on Morrissey Boulevard around 1 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person waving down traffic. By the time they arrived the man, a 40-year-old from Brockton, had entered the school building. Boston police were already on scene.

Police believe the man may have been experiencing a mental health issue. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The man did not make it into an area where students were, according to police. No one was hurt.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to school officials for a statement.

This is a breaking story. More details were not immediately available.

