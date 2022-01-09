SUV Crashes Into Restaurant in Sutton

A restaurant in Sutton, Massachusetts, sustained major damage after an SUV crashed into it on Sunday afternoon.

Sutton police said they were dispatched to the Heritage Plaza on Sunday afternoon for a report of a vehicle that drove into the building. Photos from the scene showed damage to the exterior of Schultzy's Place, a breakfast and lunch spot in town.

Police said there were no major injuries.

The driver of the SUV has been cited, and the property owner and the building inspector will evaluate the damage to see if any other businesses might be affected.

No further information was immediately available.