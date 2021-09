An SUV crashed into a house in Waltham, Massachusetts, Thursday, ending up balanced on a staircase.

Waltham police shared images of the crash, noting that no one was hurt.

"When unexpected visitors use the wrong staircase," the department said in a wry Facebook post.

It wasn't immediately clear how the SUV made its way up the staircase.