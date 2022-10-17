Swampscott Resident Surrounded by 9 Coyotes, Rescued by Police

A Swampscott, Massachusetts, resident was surrounded by a pack of nine coyotes on Friday night and was only able to escape after police responded and scared the animals off.

Swampscott police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who said they were walking their dog on Rockyledge Road when a large group of coyotes surrounded them and wouldn't back down.

When police arrived, they said they saw at least nine coyotes. The coyotes were scared off by the arrival of the police cruisers and the stroble lights. Officers escorted the resident and their dog back to their home without further incident, but police are now warning residents to be aware of their surroundings when walking at night when coyotes are most active.

Coyotes are often seen living in suburban or urban areas but are generally afraid of people, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. They are known to prey on livestock and unattended pets.

If you encounter a coyote or coyotes, police suggest yelling and waving your arms as you approach the animals, using noise makers, throwing small projectiles in the general area of the coyote, or using hoses or water guns. They said the simplest method of scaring off a coyote involves "being loud and large." They suggest standing tall, waving your arms and yelling at hte coyote.

Police suggest bringing homemade noisemakers, a small air horn, squirt guns or pepper spray while walking your dog. They also stressed that it is important not to run away from a coyote.

This isn't the first report of aggressive coyotes in Swampscott. Back in July, coyotes attacked people in at least two separate incidents. Aggressive coyotes were also reported in other parts of Massachusetts over the summer.