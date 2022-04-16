Swan Boats Return to Boston Public Garden on Saturday

A sure-fire sign of spring in Boston is the return of the Swan Boats to the Public Garden lagoon, and Saturday marked the start of the tourist attraction this year.

The copper or fiberglass small boats in the shape of the swan are seen throughout the spring and summertime slowly traveling around the Garden's lagoon.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to be among those to host the first ride of the season on Saturday morning

This year marks the 145th season for the beloved Swan Boats, according to the Mayor's office. The oldest and smallest boat in the fleet just celebrated its 112th season, while the newest was launched in 1993.

Launched in 1877 by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget, the Swan Boats continue to be owned and operated by the Paget family. The Paget family will be among those in attendance on Saturday to host the first rides of the season.